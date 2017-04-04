WWE Smackdown Results – 4/4/17 (Fallout from WrestleMania 33)



WWE Smackdown Results

April 4, 2017

Orlando, Florida

Commentary: JBL, David Otunga and Tom Phillips

The show opens with a video package highlighting WrestleMania 33 on Sunday night focusing on the Smackdown Live matches, closing with Randy Orton becoming WWE Champion.

We go live to Orlando where a huge display of pyro goes off. Tom Phillips is the first to welcome us to the show as we conclude the WrestleMania season tonight.

Phillips is joined by JBL and David Otunga. No mention of Mauro Ranallo again. Phillips mentions this is the first ever live Smackdown following a WrestleMania.

WWE Champion Randy Orton kicks off the show

New WWE Champion Randy Orton is out first to kick off the show. Very mixed reaction for Orton tonight. Orton grabs a mic getting an even louder mixed reaction. He smiles taking a look around at the crowd tonight. Orton does a spin holding up the WWE Championship. He says he left an important part out of saying if you can’t beat’em join’em, turn on them when they least expect it and then beat them at WrestleMania. Orton tells Wyatt he is his master and you will “never, ever forget my name.” Orton holds up the WWE Championship.

Bray Wyatt interrupts on the screen. Wyatt says Orton isn’t the master of anything. He says the Era of Wyatt has only begun and he is going to get back what his rightfully his. Wyatt reminds us he has his rematch coming, but first he has something very special planned. He wants a fight, but a special kind of fight that will push your body and mind. Wyatt challenges Orton to a House of Horrors match. He stares down Orton on the screen. Orton says he doesn’t know what a House of Horrors match is, but he accepts the challenge. He suggests Wyatt come down to the ring since he is here and “whip his ass one more time.”

Wyatt disappears off the screen. The lights go black. When they return, Wyatt is standing behind Orton and says he is here. Wyatt attacks Orton with rights. Orton with rights back. Orton catches Wyatt with a snap powerslam off the ropes. Orton gets tripped up and dragged out under the bottom rope. Erick Rowan has returned and attacks Orton at ringside. Rowan tosses Orton back inside. Rowan and Wyatt beat down Orton.

Here comes Luke Harper. Harper levels Wyatt with a big boot inside the ring. He takes a look at Harper and welcomes him inside the ring. Rowan backs off. Orton is back in and stands next to Harper as they stare down both Wyatt and Rowan.

Backstage, Renee Young is with The Miz and Maryse. Maryse thinks Nikki Bella should thank them for backing John Cena so far into a corner that he was forced to propose. Miz announces they are calling out Cena and Nikki tonight because it is the last time they might be able to do this with the roster shake up next week.

Naomi defends the Smackdown Women’s Championship against Alexa Bliss next.

Randy Orton and Luke Harper vs. Bray Wyatt and Erick Rowan is set for later tonight.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Naomi (c) vs. Alexa Bliss

We get ring introductions for the challenger Alexa Bliss and champion Naomi.

Bliss with kicks and forearms to Naomi early. Naomi with a bulldog to Bliss in the corner. Bliss rolls out, Naomi follows and catches Bliss with a quick side kick.

Back live, Bliss is working over the left leg of Naomi. During the break, we see a replay of Bliss working over the bad knee of Naomi. Bliss kicks away at the leg of Noami in the corner and then tosses her to the next corner doing the same. Bliss goes back to work on Naomi’s knee and screams, “Give up!” Naomi with a back suplex and then catches Bliss with a kick to the head. Bliss with a quick DDT on Naomi. Bliss pulls Naomi down by her hair. Naomi catches Bliss with the Rear View as Bliss came off the ropes. Naomi catches Bliss with a flush kick pushing off the corner. Naomi kicks away at Bliss and then Bliss trips her up off the corner. Bliss tries to use the ropes for a pinfall. The referee sees this and Bliss is forced to let go. Naomi then quickly flips Bliss over and locks her in a submission. Bliss taps.

Winner & still Smackdown Women’s Champion: Naomi

Dean Ambrose vs. Baron Corbin in a street fight is set for later tonight.

We are back live and Curt Hawkins is already inside the ring. Hawkins says all he keeps hearing about is this “superstar shake up” because all he should be hearing about his him. He announces he is issuing an open challenge and giving it to the count of 10.

Here comes NXT star Tye Dillinger to answer the challenge!

Curt Hawkins vs. Tye Dillinger

* Naomi def. Alexa Bliss to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title