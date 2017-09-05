

WWE Smackdown Results

September 5, 2017

Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Commentary: Tom Phillips, JBL and Byron Saxton

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

Live coverage of WWE Smackdown will begin tonight at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT).

Scheduled for tonight in Sioux Falls is Randy Orton vs. Shinsuke Nakamura to determine a new No. 1 Contender for the WWE Championship.

Also advertised for the show is WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya vs. Carmella in a non-title match, one week before Natalya defends her title against Naomi.