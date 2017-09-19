

WWE Smackdown Results

September 19, 2017

Oakland, California

Commentary: Tom Phillips, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

Results by: Adam Martin of Wrestleview.com

A video package runs highlighting Kevin Owen’s headbutt to Vince McMahon last week.

We go live inside the Oracle Arena in Oakland.

Here comes Smackdown Commissioner Shane McMahon to kick off the show.

Shane McMahon opens Smackdown in Oakland

No dancing around for Shane tonight as he heads to the ring all business. Shane says we all just witness the cowardly act by Kevin Owens last week, beating down his father in the middle of this ring. “One thing’s for sure, my old man is one tough salty S.O.B.” He talks about having differences in the past with his father, but he loves him. Shane wants Owens to imagine if he was home last week, with his children and watched someone he loved get beat down by a coward. He says when anyone crosses a McMahon, the family will strike down with vengeance and he isn’t sure Owens realized what he has done. Shane says Owens is a no-show so far tonight. He talks about Owens beating down the patriarch of the McMahon family. Shane condemns Owens to a beating inside Hell in a Cell.

Some good emotion from Shane McMahon to open the show tonight, just hope they can keep up the momentum in the next few weeks #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 20, 2017

Randy Orton is in action next.

-Commercial Break-

Randy Orton vs. Aiden English

English throws rights and kicks early backing Orton to the corner. Orton fires back with a clothesline from the corner. Orton with a snap powerslam on English. English rolls to the ring apron. English avoids the DDT through the ropes, but Orton goes after him on the outside hitting a back suplex over the ring barricade. English with a back suplex counter, hits Orton in the back of the head and drops Orton over the announce table.

-Commercial Break-

Back live, English has Orton grounded in a side headlock. Orton with right hands to English in the corner. English with a thumb to the eye and dropkick combo for a two count. English gets up on the corner, jumps and eats an RKO out of no where! Orton gets the pinfall.

Winner: Randy Orton

Was Simon Gotch getting cut by #WWE maybe a good thing for Aiden English? He's really developing nicely as a singles act right now #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 20, 2017

After the match, Rusev walks out with a mic in hand. Rusev said going into SummerSlam he was going to be a national hero in his home land of Bulgaria. He said instead, Orton turned him into a national disgrace and tonight he is going to rip the fangs out of the Viper’s mouth. Rusev drops the mic and gets inside the ring.

The referee calls for the bell and here we go.

Rusev vs. Randy Orton

Orton immediately goes for an RKO. Rusev counters and tosses Orton towards the ropes. Aiden English is up on the ring apron. Orton takes out English with an elbow. Rusev with a superkick on Orton, hooks the leg and gets the pinfall!

Winner: Rusev

After the match, Rusev jumps out of the ring and celebrates his big win.

Loved seeing Rusev get the quick win over Randy Orton, nice way to put him back in the mix on the blue brand #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 20, 2017

At ringside, Tom Phillips reveals Kevin Owens will be live tonight via satellite.

Charlotte Flair returns to Smackdown Live later tonight.

WWE Champion Jinder Mahal and The Singh Brothers are up next.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Rusev is celebrating his big win over Randy Orton. Renee Young walks up and says he looks elated. Rusev isn’t sure what that means, but he continues celebrating. He begins shouting “RUSEV NO. 1” as he walks off backstage.

Jinder Mahal addresses Nakamura once again

The Singh Brothers introduce WWE Champion Jinder Mahal.

Inside the ring, Mahal grabs a mic and is aware some people were not happy with some of his controversial comments about Shinsuke Nakamura last week. Mahal again mocks Nakamura, like last week, with photos of Nakamura making funny faces. He predicts the prejudice of the people will continue and that they will turn on Nakamura the same way they turned on him. Mahal keeps showing the same photo for all of Nakamura’s reactions adding, “Shinsuke…you always ‘ROOK’ the same.” Mahal and The Singh Brothers laugh.

The crowd in Oakland starts a loud “NAKAMURA” chant. Mahal says they chant his name and sing along to his theme to hide their own xenophobia. He says it looks like Nakamura gets his hair cut by a dog groomer. Mahal refers to Nakamura as Mr. Miyagi. Oakland literally starts a “THAT’S TOO FAR” chant. Mahal says if they think that is too far, wait until they hear what he has to say in his own native language of Punjabi.

Mahal begins speaking in Punjabi staring into the camera. He holds up the WWE Championship and stares up at a photo on the screen of him doing the same.

The commentary team says Mahal went way too far tonight.

Social justice warriors will have a field day with these Mahal promos about Nakamura, no outrage here, just feel uncreative #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 20, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Renee Young is with Shinsuke Nakamura and wants his reaction to the comments by Jinder Mahal. Nakamura says Mahal is a funny but, but nothing will be funny when he wins the WWE Championship at Hell in a Cell.

WWE United States Championship

Open Challenge Match

AJ Styles (c) vs. Baron Corbin

Before the match, Styles gets on the mic and tells Kevin Owens he has no idea what he’s done beating up Vince McMahon. He doesn’t think Owens will make it out of the Hell in a Cell match. Styles turns his attention to the “Short Cut King” Baron Corbin. He brings up Corbin taking a short cut to win the Money in the Bank briefcase and failing. Styles talks about Corbin failing against John Cena at SummerSlam. He says Corbin will fail against him. Styles says Corbin will never take down the house AJ Styles built.

We get introductions for the challenger Baron Corbin and champion AJ Styles.

Corbin attacks Styles during his introduction. The referee backs Corbin off. Tye Dillinger runs inside the ring and starts attacking Corbin. Dillinger clotheslines Corbin over the top rope and continues throwing right hands over him on the outside.

Corbin rolls back inside the ring holding his left ankle. Corbin is yelling no at the referee. Styles dives in with a jumping clothesline. Styles applies the Calf Crusher. Corbin is tapping out, but the match hasn’t officially started yet as the referee signals no.

Corbin rolls out of the ring clutching his ankle.

Winner: No Contest

While we didn't get an actual match between Styles and Corbin, I like keeping things going and having Tye Dillinger involved #SDLive — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) September 20, 2017

Up next, Charlotte Flair returns to Smackdown Live.

-Commercial Break-

Backstage, Renee Young tries to talk with Baron Corbin. Corbin is not happy and says he sprained his “damn ankle.” He plans to get even with both AJ Styles and Tye Dillinger.

Charlotte Flair returns to Smackdown Live

Charlotte thanks everyone for the support involving her father Ric Flair. She talks about life being fragile and how she plans to make every moment count going forward.

WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Natalya walks out to interrupt. Natalya says everyone is happy that her father is doing better as they were all worried about him.

Natalya says it is time to talk about more important things and tells Charlotte to stay put. She is hosting a celebration tonight. Natalya brings up the recent Mae Young Classic tournament. She said women break down the barrier and tonight is a celebration of all women. Natalya wants to focus on one woman. “A woman that completed the journey that Amelia Earhart could not.” Natalya reveals a photo of her holding up the Smackdown Women’s Championship inside the ring as Charlotte lets out a “wow.” Charlotte thanks Natalya for interrupting her tonight because she is ready to challenge her for the title.

Here comes Becky Lynch with a mic in hand. She apologizes to Natalya for interrupting her ego-olympics. Becky says Natalya is crazy. She says while she also cares for Ric Flair, Becky disagrees with Charlotte because that title is coming back to her where it belongs. Naomi is out next to interrupt. She says Natalya doesn’t represent women or even the women of Smackdown Live. Naomi is also looking for a title match. Here comes Tamina and Lana. Lana tries to apologize to Natalya. Natalya thanks her. Lana then calls her a crazy cat lady. She says it is Tamina’s turn when all these other women in the ring failed.

Natalya bails and says she isn’t a crazy cat lady. Here comes Smackdown General Manager Daniel Bryan. He books Naomi, Becky Lynch, Tamina and Charlotte Flair in a fatal four way match for tonight where the winner will face Natalya at Hell in a Cell.

The New Day vs. The Hype Bros is up next.

-Commercial Break-

Quick Match Results:

* Randy Orton def. Aiden English

* Rusev def. Randy Orton

* AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin for the WWE United States Title never officially started