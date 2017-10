WWE Smackdown Results

October 24, 2017

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

Paul Nemer here, filling in for Mike for the first hour.

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into highlights from last night’s WWE RAW. The Smackdown roster storming into the RAW locker room and attacking the RAW wrestlers.

Opening segment

Shane McMahon music hits and he makes his way out to the ring.