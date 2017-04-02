Smackdown Women’s Title Match Results (WrestleMania 33)

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Six Pack Challenge

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James vs. Carmella vs. Natalya vs. Naomi

Brawls break out on all parts of the ring. Naomi with a takedown dropping Natalya on her head. Becky launches Carmella across the ring. Natalya and Alexa take out Naomi with a double suplex. James with elbows to Becky. Becky kicks James and catches Carmella with a kick as well. James Ellsworth grabs the leg of Becky allowing Carmella to get a huricanrana takedown on Becky. Alexa and Carmella shove each other. Alexa drops Carmella down and plants Natalya with a quick DDT. Becky with clotheslines. Becky with an overhead suplex to Natalya and Carmella. James Ellsworth slides in, attempts a superkick on Becky and Becky blocks giving him an overhead suplex. James off the top with a seated senton on Becky. Alexa tosses James out. Naomi with a failed sunset flip attempt from the ring apron. Natalya with a double Sharpshooter on Naomi and Carmella. James kicks Natalya in the head. Becky with a leg drop over Natalya. James with a DDT on Becky. Carmella kicks James. Alexa breaks it up and eats a Rear View from Naomi. Naomi launches herself over the top rope. Back inside, Alexa catches Naomi with an elbow coming off the top. Naomi locks a submission on Alexa. Alexa quickly taps out.

Winner and new WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion: Naomi