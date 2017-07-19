7/19 GFW Conference Call: GFW live events, El Patron update, Grado

A GFW conference call with the media took place on Wednesday afternoon with special guests Joseph Park, Jeremy Borash and Grado.

Here are some highlights from the call.

Jeremy Borash and Joseph Park start the call, proud of the match they had at #Slamm15 against Scott Steiner and Josh Mathews #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash said he had around 30 thumbtacks on him after the #Slamm15 match adding, "It's painful as f…" #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Impact had over 3 million viewers on Sony Six in India, tripled the rating for Spike TV in the UK for #GFW #IMPACT last week #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash confirms Drago, John Hennigan (John Morrison) and Taya (formerly of #AAA) for Northeast #GFW events in August #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash said Jake Roberts, Honky Tonk Man, Vader, Tazz and Laurel Van Ness all have the stinkiest breath when it comes to interviews #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash hypes that new tag team known as The Irish Airborne/Ohio Is 4 Killers is coming to #GFW #IMPACT soon #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

When asked if Alberto El Patron is still scheduled for #GFW live events, Borash said the whole situation remains under review #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash said last two years of #WCW was absolute chaos compared to any issues he's experienced in his 15 years with #GFW right now #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash puts over getting to work again with Dutch Mantell, Scott D'Amore and Sonay Dutt #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash said it will remain a three-man announce booth along with Josh Mathews and The Pope going forward #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash said the Final Deletion production was "primarily myself and Matt" #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Grado tells us he was struggling to get booked until his entrance videos with #ICW in Scotland started to go viral #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Grado said uploading videos to YouTube and being part of documentaries really helped his wrestling career #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Joseph Park/Abyss talked about it being a pleasure to have worked with Crazzy Steve and Rosemary #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Park says his gas tank "isn't empty" by any means, excited to have been part of #GFW for the last 15 years #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash says they want to at least get on the road one or two weekends a month when returning to live events #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017

Borash announces Gail Kim will take on a backstage agent role with #GFW following her retirement #GFWCall — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) July 19, 2017