Grado talks videos going viral, GFW touts big Impact numbers overseas

Grado talks videos going viral

During today’s GFW conference call with the media, Wrestleview.com had the opportunity to speak with Grado about his wrestling videos going viral a few years ago and why that created many opportunities for him in the wrestling industry.

You can check out the clip below from the call courtesy of Gerweck.net.

GFW touts big Impact numbers overseas

It was also revealed during the call on Wednesday afternoon by Jeremy Borash that a recent episode of GFW Impact on Sony Six in India drew over 3 million viewers and that they were able to triple the rating for the show on Spike TV in the UK.

GFW has also seen growth with the audience on Pop TV for the last two weeks as well, with both shows drawing the biggest audience for 2017 so far.