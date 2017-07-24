Davey Richards announces he has come to terms with GFW for release

Davey Richards issued a statement on Monday afternoon confirming that he has come to terms with GFW for his full release from the company.

Richards had a lengthy run with Ring of Honor from 2006 to 2013 including a run as ROH Champion. He made the jump to then TNA Wrestling in 2014 with Eddie Edwards as The Wolves where they held the TNA Tag Team Championships five different times.

He noted that his split with GFW was on good terms and that his current goal in life is to become a doctor, something he has been pursuing while continuing to wrestle. Richards did add he would be taking independent wrestling dates for a limited date going forward.

You can check out his full statement below.