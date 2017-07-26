Dutch Mantell talks about Pop TV, GFW footage with Bobby Roode

Dutch Mantell talks about Pop TV

I spoke with GFW executive and creative consultant Dutch Mantell today during the company’s weekly conference call with media about Pop TV and if GFW has any plans of expanding beyond the network going forward in the future.

You can take a listen below.

GFW footage with Bobby Roode

In preparation for part 1 of the GFW AMPED series airing on August 11 on PPV, GFW has released brief footage of Bobby Roode’s appearance for the company.

This footage was taped back in 2015 and the social media teams seems intent on capitalizing on Roode’s status as the current NXT Champion in WWE at the moment.