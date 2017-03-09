Impact Wrestling relaunch starts tonight, Update on Impact in the UK

Impact Wrestling relaunch starts tonight

The Impact Wrestling relaunch officially begins tonight on Pop TV starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern (7:00 CT). The company will be officially dropping the TNA name (Total Nonstop Action) and moving forward officially as Impact Wrestling. You may recall that back in 2011 when the company was on Spike TV, the show officially rebranded from TNA Impact to Impact Wrestling. Since then, the company created lots of confusion and never really fully committed to one brand identity. That ends tonight.

In addition to debuts such as former WWE star Alberto El Patron (aka Alberto Del Rio), Impact will also be introducing talents associated with Jeff Jarrett’s Global Force Wrestling promotion including current GFW champions.

The company will also be relaunching ImpactWrestling.com later today and they continue to push the #MakeImpactGreat on all social media platforms.

As reported earlier, producer Kevin Sullivan was brought back to the company and is now part of this new look for the company going forward that you can view below.

Wrestleview.com will have full coverage of Impact Wrestling later tonight.

Update on Impact in the UK

PWInsider.com is reporting that when Impact Wrestling debuts on Spike UK in April, subscribers to the Total Access App will get the show on a seven day delay. The Total Access version will air in HD, while Spike UK is only available in standard definition.

The company rolled out this new app late last year in reaction to Challenge TV dropping the show from the network. Impact had aired on the channel for five years.