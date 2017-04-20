Lashley vs. James Storm on tonight’s live Impact Wrestling on Pop TV

Impact Wrestling returns live tonight on Pop TV from Orlando at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).
Advertised for the show tonight is Lashley defending the Impact Wrestling World Championship against James Storm live from Universal Studios.
Trevor Lee is also scheduled to defend the X Division Championship.
Tonight. WE ARE LIVE! Watch at 8/7c and if you are in or near Orlando, join us @UniversalORL for a monumental night! #MakeImpactGreat pic.twitter.com/2bV9Oq1Obu
— IMPACT WRESTLING (@IMPACTWRESTLING) April 20, 2017