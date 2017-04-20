Lashley vs. James Storm on tonight’s live Impact Wrestling on Pop TV

By
Adam Martin
-
0

Impact Wrestling returns live tonight on Pop TV from Orlando at 8:00 p.m. ET (7:00 CT).

Advertised for the show tonight is Lashley defending the Impact Wrestling World Championship against James Storm live from Universal Studios.

Trevor Lee is also scheduled to defend the X Division Championship.

Wrestleview.com will have a full Impact Wrestling recap later tonight.

