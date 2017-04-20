Impact Wrestling TV tapings all weekend in Orlando, Rockstar Spud

Impact Wrestling TV tapings all weekend in Orlando

Impact Wrestling TV tapings will be taking place all weekend in Orlando, Florida at Universal Studios starting tonight with a live episode (to air on a tape delay) on Pop TV. Tonight’s show is advertised to be headlined with Lashley defending the Impact Wrestling World Championship against James Storm.

The company will then hold tapings on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

Rockstar Spud

A new “Around the Ring” interview by Josh Mathews with Rockstar Spud is now up.