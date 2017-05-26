5/25 Impact Wrestling Ratings: Viewers up for Scott Steiner return

The Impact Wrestling ratings for May 25, 2017 are in.

Last night’s episode on Pop TV drew 305,000 viewers overall on Thursday night according to a report by Showbuzzdaily.com.

This is up from last week’s show that drew 272,000 viewers. Impact Wrestling came in at No. 127 overall on cable for the night in the Top 150, up from last week’s 131.

Impact Wrestling Ratings

Impact, headlined by EC3 vs. James Storm vs. Magnus in a No. 1 Contenders match and also featuring the return of Scott Steiner, averaged a 0.08 rating among adults 18-49. This is a drop up from last week’s show that drew a 0.06 rating.