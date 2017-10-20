Taryn Terrell

Impact announced via their Twitter account on Friday that Knockout Taryn Terrell has departed the company in what was deemed as “mutually parting ways”.

Impact had announced last night on their latest episode on POP TV that Terrell was no longer a part of the Knockouts Title Match at the Bound for Glory PPV on November 5 in Ottawa against Sienna, Allie and Gail Kim.

Terrell returned to the company earlier this summer after a two-year absence. Terrell was in TNA/Impact from 2012 to 2015, notably having a successful feud with Gail Kim, and left due to her religious beliefs with the feeling that wrestling wasn’t the right fit for her anymore.

Terrell also had a prior run in WWE from 2008 to 2010 as Tiffany and is most known for her time as GM of the ECW brand until its end in 2010.

  • Dave

    Maybe headed to nxt, she is married to Drew McIntyre after all