Impact announced via their Twitter account on Friday that Knockout Taryn Terrell has departed the company in what was deemed as “mutually parting ways”.

Update: @IAmTarynTerrell & #IMPACT are mutually parting ways. Taryn would like to pursue other career options and she has our full support. We wish Taryn well in whatever she does next. pic.twitter.com/3PzY541t2u — IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) October 20, 2017

Impact had announced last night on their latest episode on POP TV that Terrell was no longer a part of the Knockouts Title Match at the Bound for Glory PPV on November 5 in Ottawa against Sienna, Allie and Gail Kim.

Terrell returned to the company earlier this summer after a two-year absence. Terrell was in TNA/Impact from 2012 to 2015, notably having a successful feud with Gail Kim, and left due to her religious beliefs with the feeling that wrestling wasn’t the right fit for her anymore.

Terrell also had a prior run in WWE from 2008 to 2010 as Tiffany and is most known for her time as GM of the ECW brand until its end in 2010.