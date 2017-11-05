Preview for Bound for Glory in Ottawa

Impact Wrestling has posted this video preview for Bound for Glory tonight in Ottawa.

As reported earlier this week, the show is sold out at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

Live YouTube review tonight

Just a quick reminder that Wrestleview Live will return to YouTube tonight following Bound for Glory to review the show as I’m joined by the Trey Dawg (formerly of Wrestling News Live fame). We also be taking phone calls during the live broadcast.

You can watch the show live below or when we go live on the front page.