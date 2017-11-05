Early look at Bound for Glory setup in Ottawa

Anthem Executive VP Ed Nordholm provided a photo of the Bound for Glory setup and ring at tonight’s PPV taping in Ottawa at the Aberdeen Pavilion.

The company is sticking with a Canadian theme for the show tonight in Ontario.

Countdown! Looking forward to seeing you tonight! pic.twitter.com/6UhfjXSBiL — Ed Nordholm (@EdNordholm) November 5, 2017

Reduced staff for all tapings

Impact Wrestling is using a very reduced staff for tonight’s Bound for Glory PPV and the Impact TV tapings to follow the rest of the week in Ottawa.

According to a report by PWInsider.com, members of the backstage team such as Bob Ryder or Jolene George (a seamstress for Impact) were not brought in. Dutch Mantell, a prominent member of the creative team since March, was also not brought in.

Tonight marks the first night for the new creative regime featuring John Gaburick, Scott D’Amore, Sonjay Dutt, Jeremy Borash and Chris Parks (Abyss). The previous television tapings leading into the PPV were under the previous Jeff Jarrett team.

As noted earlier, the company was expected to utilize a lot of referee and local talent in Canada for the PPV and TV tapings to follow this week in Ottawa. We reported yesterday that veteran referee Earl Hebner has officially left the company just days after Brian Stiffler, Brian Hebner and Robert King also departed as part of the referee staff. Devon “Hannibal” Nicholson of Great North Wrestling noted on Facebook a few days ago that the company was looking for “anyone interested is assisting the ring crew” in Ottawa, signaling they are definitely using a very reduced staff in Canada this week.