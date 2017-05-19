Impact Wrestling Results – 5/18/17 (Ultimate X, EC3 vs. Storm)

Results from the 5/18 edition of Impact Wrestling on POP TV.

* Impact Tag Champions LAX def. Garza Jr. and Laredo Kid in a GFW Tag Title Tourament First Round Match.

* Backstage segment where Magnus and Bruce Prichard argue.

* Backstage promo with Karen Jarrett announcing The Richards’ couple vs. The Edwards’ couple for next week. Magnus interrupts and moves Karen aside.

* Kongo Kong w/Lauren Van Ness def. Braxton Sutter w/Allie. Afterwards, KM and Sienna run in and join Kong in attacking Sutter, while Van Ness holds Allie back. Mahabali Shera runs in to make the save. Sutter then challenges KM and Kong to a tag match next week.

Magnus joins commentary for the next match.

* James Storm def. EC3 by DQ. Magnus got involved during the match and was ejected from ringside by officials. EC3 got DQ’d for attacking the ref with a leather belt. Storm attacks EC3 afterward until Magnus ran back in and attacked Storm. Bruce Prichard comes in and makes a Triple Threat #1 Contenders Match between the three for next week. Prichard then rips on EC3, who in turn, attacks Prichard.

* Vignette on Rockstar Spud, who vows to return and get revenge on ‘Swoogle.

* GFW Women’s Champion Sienna w/KM def. ODB to retain the title.

* Ringside segment where Jeremy Borash shows up with a returning Joseph Park as his lawyer, saying to Josh Mathews that he has been reinstated by Impact Wrestling. Park then challenges Mathews to a find a partner and face he and Borash at Slammiversary. Mathews leaves, vowing to find a partner.

* Main Event for the Impact Wrestling X-Division Title in an Ultimate X Match: Low-Ki (c) def. Andrew Everett and Trevor Lee w/Gregory Shane Helms to retain the title.