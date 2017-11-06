On Monday, New Japan announced the following matches for the Wrestle Kingdom 12 iPPV on January 4, 2018 live on New Japan World from the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan.

As noted on Sunday, Chris Jericho will make his first non-WWE wrestling appearance in 18 years taking part in a match wtih Kenny Omega for the IWGP United States Title.

* IWGP Title: Kazuchika Okada (c) vs. Tetsuya Naito

* IWGP US Title: Kenny Omega (c) vs. Chris Jericho

* IWGP Intercontinental Title: Hiroshi Tanahashi (c) vs. “Switchblade” Jay White

* IWGP Jr. Title, Fatal 4-Way: Marty Scrull (c) vs. KUSHIDA vs. Will Ospreay vs. Hiromu Takahashi

* IWGP Jr. Tag Team Titles: Roppongi 3K (c’s) w/Rocky Romero vs. The Young Bucks

* ROH Title (If Cody remains champion as of 1/4): Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Kota Ibushi

* IWGP Tag Team Titles: Killer Elite Squad (c’s) vs. The winners of the 2017 World Tag League

Wrestle Kingdom 12 will also include English commentary from Kevin Kelly and Don Callis.