Hulk Hogan opening new beach shop in Orlando the week of WrestleMania

Hulk Hogan announced on Tuesday that he would be expanding his Hogan’s Beach Shop to a new location opening in Orlando, Florida starting on Thursday, March 30.

The new beach shop is promoting a week long of autograph signings starting March 29 through April 4, the same weekend as WrestleMania 33 in the same city.

ShopHulkHogan.com is promoting autograph signing tickets that includes a meet and greet with Hogan ranging from $100 up to $200.

Hogan also posted the following video clip on Twitter to promote the opening.