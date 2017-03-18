Anthem sends legal proposal to The Hardy’s, Reby Hardy issues response

The ongoing legal situation between Anthem/Impact Wrestling with The Hardy’s has not slowed down after Anthem reportedly sent a new legal proposal to the Hardy family.

Reby Hardy, not one to hold back as she has displayed in the last few weeks, took to Twitter calling the latest legal proposal “laughable” and again attacking Anthem and Impact regarding trademark, usage and ownership of anything involving the “Broken” Hardy’s.

You can check out all of Reby’s tweets below, with one tweet even noting that Anthem was quite hurt the family releasing a “F*ck That Owl” t-shirt.

UPDATE: TNA sent an absolutely laughable legal proposal re: trademark, usage & ownership. Sigh. We tried to play nice. Truly.

Oh well. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

They also seem real hurt about #FuckThatOwl. Awww. Cute. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! Señor Benjamin never signed one piece of paper stating TNA could ever use, broadcast or profit from his image/likeness. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! Maxel was never legally cleared to work/appear on camera. Wanna check them TV child labor laws & get back to me, TNA ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! Nearly every notable attribute that makes #BROKEN Matt Hardy "Broken Matt Hardy" was developed by ME in a @WaffleHouse. Yummy ! — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! Trying to prevent someone from legally making money is torturous interference of business & a HUGE OFFENSE ! How bow dat C&D ? — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Fun facts ! I filed for the #BROKEN trademark when all the shady business from JJ & Anthem got back to me, WEEKS before his contract was up. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

If owning my husband was that important, why not file/apply – oh, I don't know – BEFORE his contract was up ? BEFORE you found out I did ? 🤔 — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

How about every other former talent still working under their "TNA name" & gimmick without issue. Wouldn't that look weird in court ? Yeah.. pic.twitter.com/kNuaTTcyty — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

And the store I've been running for 5+ years, 100% by myself, with MY original designs & my sole effort/investment. Yeah, they want a cut. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

Theme song I composed/recorded/graciously allowed them to use GRATIS when they were having licensing issues w/music. They claiming that too. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017

If the character is TNA's, where are their format sheets ? (Don't exist). Where are the scripts ? (Can't be produced; don't exist). And…. — Reby Hardy (@RebyHardy) March 18, 2017