Anthem sends legal proposal to The Hardy’s, Reby Hardy issues response

By
Adam Martin
-
5

The ongoing legal situation between Anthem/Impact Wrestling with The Hardy’s has not slowed down after Anthem reportedly sent a new legal proposal to the Hardy family.

Reby Hardy, not one to hold back as she has displayed in the last few weeks, took to Twitter calling the latest legal proposal “laughable” and again attacking Anthem and Impact regarding trademark, usage and ownership of anything involving the “Broken” Hardy’s.

You can check out all of Reby’s tweets below, with one tweet even noting that Anthem was quite hurt the family releasing a “F*ck That Owl” t-shirt.

