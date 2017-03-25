Jim Ross says he will be in Orlando next week during WrestleMania

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared tweets on Friday noting that despite the sudden passing of his wife Jan this week, he will be in Orlando to fulfill all of his appearance obligations that were previously announced during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

It had been assumed by many wrestling fans that Ross was likely to pull out of his scheduled appearances due to the passing of his wife this week.

That doesn’t appear to be the case.

I'm eternally grateful for your support during these devastating days. Jan was my Angel & she loved Wrestlemania week.

See you in Orlando. pic.twitter.com/PIvvYSEvHU — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 24, 2017