Jim Ross says he will be in Orlando next week during WrestleMania

By
Adam Martin
-
6

WWE Hall of Famer Jim Ross shared tweets on Friday noting that despite the sudden passing of his wife Jan this week, he will be in Orlando to fulfill all of his appearance obligations that were previously announced during WrestleMania 33 weekend.

It had been assumed by many wrestling fans that Ross was likely to pull out of his scheduled appearances due to the passing of his wife this week.

That doesn’t appear to be the case.

  • Steven Herrera

    Wow this man’s wife died but Del Rio can’t make it because of an “invasion of privacy”?!

  • SteelCity1981

    i think it will help him get his mind off of it by going at least for the time being and maybe that’s part of the reason that he is still going.

  • Cameron Huff

    Mad respect for Jim Ross for fulfilling his obligations despite his wife’s passing. Hopefully,things will be better for him in the feature.

  • Cameron Huff

    Good point.

  • b d

    what “feature” are you referring to?

  • Cameron Huff

    His personal life. I hope things go well for him in his personal life.