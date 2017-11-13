During an appearance on “The MMA Hour”, former WWE star Jack Swagger (Jake Hager) revealed to host Ariel Helwani that he has signed a deal with Bellator MMA to make his mixed martial arts debut at some point next year in 2018.

Hager, a former WWE World Heavyweight Champion who was granted his release from the company back in March, will be competing in the company’s Heavyweight division.

He joins a now growing list of former WWE stars who have made an attempt at the sport in recent years including Phil “CM Punk” Brooks, Batista (Dave Bautista) and Bobby Lashley.

He announced his signing on Twitter in a video released by Bellator MMA below.