7/14 NXT Live Results: Seattle and St. Augustine (Roode vs. Strong)

NXT Live Results in Seattle and St. Augustine on July 14, 2017.

7/14 NXT Live Results: Seattle, Washington

* No Way Jose def. Konda Reeves.

* Lars Sullivan def. Demitrius Bronson.

* Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas.

* Drew McIntyre def. The Velvetten Dream.

* NXT Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain def. Heavy Machinery.

* Ember Moon def. Ruby Riot.

* NXT Champion Bobby Roode def. Roderick Strong.

7/14 NXT Live Results: St. Augustine, Florida

* Buddy Murphy def. Cezar Bononi.

* Mandy Rose def. Aliyah.

* Eric Young def. Chad Lail.

* The Street Prophets def. Tino Sabbatelli and Riddick Moss.

* Sonya Deville def. Liv Morgan.

* Steve Cutler and Wesley Blake def. Fabian Aichner and Raul Mendoza.

* Hideo Itami def. Kassius Ohno.

