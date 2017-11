Tweet on Twitter

NXT Live Results in Riverside and Ocala on November 11, 2017.

11/11 NXT Live Results: Riverside, California

Former UFC Women’s Bantamweight Champion Ronda Rousey was in attendance.

* The Street Profits def. Riddick Moss and Tino Sabbatelli.

* Billie Kay def. Vanessa Borne.

* Heavy Machinery def. Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler.

* Adam Cole def. Roderick Strong.

* Lars Sullivan def. Kassius Ohno.

* Peyton Royce def. Kairi Sane, Ember Moon and Nikki Cross.

* NXT Champion Drew McIntyre and Aleister Black def. Andrade “Cien” Almas and The Velveteen Dream.

