Wrestleview Live #12: Live review of WWE Payback 2017 in San Jose

Wrestleview Live #12: WWE Payback 2017 Review

Wrestleview Live returned with Podcast #12 on Sunday night (April 30, 2017) with hosts Adam Martin and Doug Lackey to review WWE Payback 2017.

Podcast Summary:

7:00 – Discussion on the ridiculous House of Horrors Match

24:00 – Thoughts on Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman, Strowman getting the win

30:00 – Chris Jericho wins a title and confusion on the current brand stipulations

35:00 – Looking at The Hardy Boyz and if we will see the “BROKEN” Universe in WWE

48:00 – Plus, thoughts on the debacle involving JBL and Mauro Ranallo in the media

You can check out both audio and video versions of the podcast below.

