WWE reveals more names for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match this Sunday night in San Antonio at the Alamodome

Following tonight’s 1/23 WWE RAW from Cleveland, here is the updated list of names confirmed for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match this Sunday night in San Antonio.

* The Undertaker

* Goldberg

* Brock Lesnar

* Big Show

* Dean Ambrose

* The Miz

* Sami Zayn

* Dolph Ziggler

* Big E

* Xavier Woods

* Kofi Kingston

* Bray Wyatt

* Randy Orton

* Luke Harper

* Braun Strowman

* Chris Jericho

* Baron Corbin

* Cesaro

* Sheamus

* Big Cass

* Rusev

If you missed it and are wondering why Seth Rollins is no longer on the list, Sami Zayn def. Rollins in a match on RAW to take his spot in the Rumble.

Also announced for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show on the WWE Network is Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and a rematch from two weeks ago featuring Sheamus and Cesaro defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.