WWE reveals more names for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match this Sunday night in San Antonio at the Alamodome

By
Adam Martin
-
4

Following tonight’s 1/23 WWE RAW from Cleveland, here is the updated list of names confirmed for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match this Sunday night in San Antonio.

* The Undertaker
* Goldberg
* Brock Lesnar
* Big Show
* Dean Ambrose
* The Miz
* Sami Zayn
* Dolph Ziggler
* Big E
* Xavier Woods
* Kofi Kingston
* Bray Wyatt
* Randy Orton
* Luke Harper
* Braun Strowman
* Chris Jericho
* Baron Corbin
* Cesaro
* Sheamus
* Big Cass
* Rusev

If you missed it and are wondering why Seth Rollins is no longer on the list, Sami Zayn def. Rollins in a match on RAW to take his spot in the Rumble.

Also announced for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show on the WWE Network is Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and a rematch from two weeks ago featuring Sheamus and Cesaro defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Al79

    Rollins being defeated for a shot to get in the Rumble? Why do I get the feeling he will win it now?

  • David Wells

    If Rollins is out, that is 3 straight Rumble matches he’s missed!

  • Glen Värîs

    Im sure Samoa Joe will trundle out with his HHH chosen and approved elephant entrance music

  • Al79

    It’s about time they do something with him. He’s been in limbo between NXT and RAW forever it seems.