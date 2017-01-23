WWE reveals more names for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match this Sunday night in San Antonio at the Alamodome

Following tonight’s 1/23 WWE RAW from Cleveland, here is the updated list of names confirmed for the 30 Man Royal Rumble match this Sunday night in San Antonio.
* The Undertaker
* Goldberg
* Brock Lesnar
* Big Show
* Dean Ambrose
* The Miz
* Sami Zayn
* Dolph Ziggler
* Big E
* Xavier Woods
* Kofi Kingston
* Bray Wyatt
* Randy Orton
* Luke Harper
* Braun Strowman
* Chris Jericho
* Baron Corbin
* Cesaro
* Sheamus
* Big Cass
* Rusev
If you missed it and are wondering why Seth Rollins is no longer on the list, Sami Zayn def. Rollins in a match on RAW to take his spot in the Rumble.
Also announced for the Royal Rumble Kickoff show on the WWE Network is Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and a rematch from two weeks ago featuring Sheamus and Cesaro defending the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships against Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson.
PLUS: @SashaBanksWWE and @NiaJaxWWE FINALLY go one-on-one on #RoyalRumble Kickoff THIS SUNDAY! #RAW pic.twitter.com/8ACnqzXOxL
— WWE (@WWE) January 24, 2017