WWE has posted a clip from this week’s episode of NXT on WWE Network where former NXT star and now WWE commentator Corey Graves looks back at his career with NXT, being forced to retire due to concussions and his transition to commentary in WWE.

As reported earlier, former ROH star Nigel McGuinness will be replacing Graves and officially joining the NXT commentary team going forward.

