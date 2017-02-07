Two new matches added to the Elimination Chamber PPV

Following tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live from Seattle, two new matches have been officially added to the card for the Elimination Chamber PPV this Sunday.
This includes Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper and a 2-on-1 Handicap match featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews.
It’s OFFICIAL: @RandyOrton will face @LukeHarperWWE this Sunday at #WWEChamber, only on @WWENetwork! #SDLive pic.twitter.com/AWg7J0OEcb
— WWE (@WWE) February 8, 2017
As reported earlier, WWE had announced Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James before Smackdown Live went on the air tonight in Seattle.
Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber this Sunday.
WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match
John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi
WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil
American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension
Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper
2-on-1 Handicap Match
Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews
Nikki Bella vs. Natalya
Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James