Two new matches added to the Elimination Chamber PPV

Following tonight’s WWE Smackdown Live from Seattle, two new matches have been officially added to the card for the Elimination Chamber PPV this Sunday.

This includes Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper and a 2-on-1 Handicap match featuring Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews.

As reported earlier, WWE had announced Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James before Smackdown Live went on the air tonight in Seattle.

Here is the updated card for Elimination Chamber this Sunday.

WWE Championship – Elimination Chamber Match

John Cena (c) vs. AJ Styles vs. WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose vs. Bray Wyatt vs. The Miz vs. Baron Corbin

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Naomi

WWE Smackdown Tag Team Championships – Tag Team Turmoil

American Alpha (c’s) vs. The Usos vs. Heath Slater and Rhyno vs. Breezango vs. The Vaudevillains vs. The Ascension

Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper

2-on-1 Handicap Match

Dolph Ziggler vs. Kalisto and Apollo Crews

Nikki Bella vs. Natalya

Becky Lynch vs. Mickie James