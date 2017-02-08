Darren Young reveals he is undergoing major surgery on his elbow this week

By
Adam Martin
-
0

WWE star Darren Young posted a video on Instagram this week revealing he is currently in Birmingham, Alabama where he will undergo “major surgery” on his elbow tomorrow.

Young said he has no time frame at this time on when he will return to the ring for WWE. He posted a photo of the injury on Twitter a few weeks ago.

You can check out Young’s video below on Instagram.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR