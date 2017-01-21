Darren Young posts photo of injury to his arm, WWE posts more slow motion footage from 1/16 RAW

Darren Young posts photo of injury to his arm

WWE star Darren Young posted the following photo of his current arm injury on his official Twitter account this week. As reported earlier, Young suffered an injury to his arm during a match against Epico taped this past Monday night for Main Event.

WWE posts more slow motion footage from 1/16 RAW

WWE’s YouTube page has posted more slow motion footage from this past Monday night’s episode of RAW on January 16 featuring the end of the main event.