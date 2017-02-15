Photos: McMahon family visits President Trump at the White House

Photos of the McMahon family visiting with President Donald Trump at the White House this week have started to circulate on Twitter on Wednesday morning.
As reported yesterday, the Senate approved Linda McMahon (in a bipartisan vote 81 to 19) as the new head of the Small Business Administration.
You can check out the photos below of the McMahon family with President Trump.
McMahon family visits President Donald Trump at the White House as Linda McMahon is approved as Head of Small Business Administration pic.twitter.com/23zy1cG3Jp
