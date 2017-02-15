Photos: McMahon family visits President Trump at the White House

By
Adam Martin
-
1

Photos of the McMahon family visiting with President Donald Trump at the White House this week have started to circulate on Twitter on Wednesday morning.

As reported yesterday, the Senate approved Linda McMahon (in a bipartisan vote 81 to 19) as the new head of the Small Business Administration.

You can check out the photos below of the McMahon family with President Trump.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • goddessroleplay

    That explains why shane and vince weren’t at elimination chamber together.