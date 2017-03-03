WWE issues statement saying Jack Swagger was not granted his release

WWE issued the following statement to Wrestleview.com this afternoon responding to comments by Jack Swagger that he requested and received his release from WWE.

“Jack Swagger has not been granted a release from his WWE contract. When he is granted his release, Jack Swagger will remain under exclusive contract to WWE for 90 days and will be compensated accordingly during that period.”

As reported earlier, Swagger stated on Chael Sonnen’s podcast that he requested his release from WWE as of February 28 and described it as an “ongoing process right now.” Swagger said he had been in the middle of negotiations with WWE about a new contract and described the company as being “way off” with a renewal offer.