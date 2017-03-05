The Rock comments on Samoa Joe, Vote for the most iconic crowd chant

The Rock on Samoa Joe
Whilst filming for upcoming wrestling movie Fighting with my Family, based on WWE superstar Paige, The Rock spent time with superstars back stage during RAW. One such superstar was Samoa Joe, who The Rock took time to show respect to via Instagram
Been following this man's wrestling career for years now. I'm very happy to see him (finally) in the WWE making a global name for himself. Many wrestling and fight historians will attest to this, that at one time in 1970's, pro wrestlers were some of the biggest and toughest men on the planet. Well before UFC and MMA made its worldwide footprint, there was a hard core wrestling style derived from "Catch wrestling" which then spawned lots of shoot styles in wrestling training. Samoa Joe reminds me of that rare legit tough MF throwback style of wrestler. Happy for him and his family. It's his time. He's earned it and one day we'll be referring to him as WWE World Champ. Keep kickin' ass Uso. #SamoaJoe #FutureChamp #Backstage #RAW
