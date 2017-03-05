The Rock comments on Samoa Joe, Vote for the most iconic crowd chant

The Rock on Samoa Joe

Whilst filming for upcoming wrestling movie Fighting with my Family, based on WWE superstar Paige, The Rock spent time with superstars back stage during RAW. One such superstar was Samoa Joe, who The Rock took time to show respect to via Instagram

Vote for the most iconic crowd chant

WWE.com has a new poll asking fans to vote for the most iconic crowd chant. The likes of “what?” “yes!” “woo!” and more are available to choose from.