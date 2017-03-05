Goldberg defeats Owens in 21 seconds to become new Universal Champion

By
Adam Martin
-
4

During tonight’s 3/5 WWE Fastlane PPV live in Milwaukee, Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens in 21 seconds in the main event to become the new WWE Universal Champion.

Chris Jericho’s music hit and he walked out on stage distracting Owens allowing Goldberg to hit a spear and later a Jackhammer to get the pinfall victory.

Goldberg will now defend the WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in four weeks at WrestleMania 33 live in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

You can check out a clip of the match below courtesy of WWE.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Kyle Rutherford

    This Was so predictable. When Kevin Owens beat up Chris Jericho I knew he would interfere in this match

  • Trip Vic

    besides being predictable in every possible way… it was soo bad!

  • Trip Vic

    Kevin did everything he could imo… but that oldberg dude.. 🙁

  • Trip Vic

    Needs to be put down