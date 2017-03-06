New matches announced for WrestleMania 33 in four weeks

During tonight’s 3/6 WWE RAW from Chicago, a series of new matches were officially confirmed for WrestleMania 33 in four weeks in Orlando at Camping World Stadium.

This includes Chris Jericho defending the WWE United States Championship against Kevin Owens and Bayley defending the WWE RAW Women’s Championship in a triple threat match against Sasha Banks and Charlotte Flair.

The Undertaker also made his return to WWE television and teased a likely match against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania, giving Reigns a chokeslam.

Here are the matches that are official so far for WrestleMania 33.

WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Winner of Randy Orton vs. AJ Styles on Smackdown Live

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Triple Threat Match

Bayley (c) vs. Sasha Banks vs. Charlotte Flair

Plus, The New Day will be hosting WrestleMania 33 in Orlando