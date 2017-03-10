Edge and Christian to co-host podcast, Konnor to be a father

We know it’s kind of sudden… This news to spring on you … There was no talk or plans at all … It kind of sprung up on us too… We may be far from perfect… As many could agree … But there’s one more thing we are sure of In our hearts there's room for three ❤❤ Baby Parmeter 🌟Debuting 🌟Sept 2017 Our beautiful photos were taken by @kate_holliday 💕💕💕

A post shared by Kristin Eubanks-Parmeter🔮💁🏼🔥👑 (@magicallifewithkristin) on Mar 9, 2017 at 1:02pm PST