Edge and Christian to co-host podcast, Konnor to be a father

Andrew Fisher
Edge and Christian to co-host podcast

As mentioned earlier today, Edge and Christian had been teasing an announcement. Starting from March 24th and every Friday onward, they will be delivering a podcast titled “The Pod of Awesomeness”.

Konnor of The Ascension to be a father

As announced via Instagram, Konnor of The Ascension and his partner Kristin are expecting a baby.

