Edge and Christian to co-host podcast, Konnor to be a father

Edge and Christian to co-host podcast
As mentioned earlier today, Edge and Christian had been teasing an announcement. Starting from March 24th and every Friday onward, they will be delivering a podcast titled “The Pod of Awesomeness”.
Out of our mouths March 24 strictly 2 get on your auditory nerves it's E&C's Pod Of Awesomeness @EandCPod subscribe https://t.co/XJDnlzv3D0 pic.twitter.com/4F9r7KKI3D
— Jay 'Christian' Reso (@Christian4Peeps) March 10, 2017
And for all our android people, you can find us on Stitcher #ECPOAhttps://t.co/GGqSdCcrJB
— Pod of Awesomeness (@EandCPod) March 10, 2017
Konnor of The Ascension to be a father
As announced via Instagram, Konnor of The Ascension and his partner Kristin are expecting a baby.
We know it’s kind of sudden… This news to spring on you … There was no talk or plans at all … It kind of sprung up on us too… We may be far from perfect… As many could agree … But there’s one more thing we are sure of In our hearts there's room for three ❤❤ Baby Parmeter 🌟Debuting 🌟Sept 2017 Our beautiful photos were taken by @kate_holliday 💕💕💕