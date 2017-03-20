Jim Cornette to induct The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express into WWE Hall of Fame

WWE announced on Monday afternoon that Jim Cornette will be inducting The Rock ‘n’ Roll Express (Ricky Morton and Robert Gibson) into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 33 weekend in two weeks in Orlando, Florida.

It had been rumored that Cornette would be picked to take part in the induction. Given Cornette’s rather outspoken comments in recent years towards many in the wrestling industry, it wasn’t a given at the time he would get the offer.

Cornette himself seemed to joke about this on Twitter earlier today.

Wear your winter clothes to Florida! A cold snap is headed towards Hell! https://t.co/VRYKu9VeiB — Jim Cornette (@TheJimCornette) March 20, 2017

The announcement features a quote from Cornette about the influence Morton and Gibson on the professional wrestling industry.