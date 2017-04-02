Full card for tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 33 PPV in Orlando

WWE will present WrestleMania 33 live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium (Citrus Bowl) on WWE Network. The show will begin at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT) with the Kickoff Show going live at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT).
According to a report late in the week, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns was scheduled to main event the show tonight in Orlando. All major advertising WWE has been promoting seems to indicate Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar will be closing the show.
As always, plans are subject to change regarding the biggest show of the year.
Here is the full card for WrestleMania 33 tonight including Kickoff Show matches.
WWE Championship Match
Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton
WWE Universal Championship Match
Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar
The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns
John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse
Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles
Non-sanctioned Match
Triple H vs. Seth Rollins
WWE United States Championship Match
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens
WWE Intercontinental Championship Match
Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin
WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Ladder Match
Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro
WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Elimination Match
Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax
WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match
Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Naomi
Kickoff Show Matches:
WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match
Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries
2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal
The following names are advertised:
Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.
