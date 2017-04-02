Full card for tonight’s WWE WrestleMania 33 PPV in Orlando

WWE will present WrestleMania 33 live tonight from Orlando, Florida at Camping World Stadium (Citrus Bowl) on WWE Network. The show will begin at a special start time of 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT) with the Kickoff Show going live at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT).

According to a report late in the week, The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns was scheduled to main event the show tonight in Orlando. All major advertising WWE has been promoting seems to indicate Goldberg vs. Brock Lesnar will be closing the show.

As always, plans are subject to change regarding the biggest show of the year.

Here is the full card for WrestleMania 33 tonight including Kickoff Show matches.

WWE Championship Match

Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton

WWE Universal Championship Match

Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar

The Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

John Cena and Nikki Bella vs. The Miz and Maryse

Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

Non-sanctioned Match

Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

WWE United States Championship Match

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin

WWE RAW Tag Team Championships – Triple Threat Ladder Match

Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson (c’s) vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. Sheamus & Cesaro

WWE RAW Women’s Championship – Fatal Four Way Elimination Match

Bayley (c) vs. Charlotte vs. Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax

WWE Smackdown Women’s Championship Match

Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Mickie James vs. Becky Lynch vs. Natalya vs. Carmella vs. Naomi

Kickoff Show Matches:

WWE Cruiserweight Championship Match

Neville (c) vs. Austin Aries

2017 Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal

The following names are advertised:

Sami Zayn, Braun Strowman, Goldust, R-Truth, Curtis Axel, Dolph Ziggler, Jey Uso, Jimmy Uso, Chad Gable, Jason Jordan, Primo, Epico, Bo Dallas, Jinder Mahal, Rhyno, Heath Slater, Apollo Crews, Mojo Rawley, Big Show, Curt Hawkins, Tyler Breeze, Fandango, Tian Bing, Mark Henry and Killian Dain.

Wrestleview.com will have live coverage of WrestleMania 33 tonight beginning with the Kickoff Show at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 CT) and then the main card at 7:00 p.m. ET (6:00 CT). Don’t forget to join us for live thoughts on Twitter via @wrestleview.