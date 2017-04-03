The wrestling world gives thanks to The Undertaker after WrestleMania

Numerous personalities in the wrestling world posted the following messages of thanks on Twitter after The Undertaker seemingly said goodbye at the end of the WrestleMania 33, where he lost in the main event to Roman Reigns in what is rumored to be his last match.

#ThankYouUndertaker – my life has been so much better for having known you.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/earZXZ9uYF — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2017

Truly a legend #ThankYouTaker — notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2017

There will never be another quite like him. Thank you Taker! pic.twitter.com/FFQxvXOuNY — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 3, 2017

If there’s a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker — The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017

#ThankYouTaker for all the incredible years of entertainment, truly one of a kind #Respect pic.twitter.com/UW5L3l1d0J — James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 3, 2017

Humbling to think that I helped broadcast #TheUndertaker last match. I’ve never received a bigger honor. @WWE #thankyoutaker — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 3, 2017

@wwe Tears are still coming. Soo many memories never forgotten! #ThankYouTaker for being my living undead legend of inspiration! pic.twitter.com/xBPQL4iaRh — Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 3, 2017

What an incredible thing to see. There will never be another. #ThankyouTaker — Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 3, 2017

My life is a dream. I grew up on the road in @WWE & learned from legends. I got to grow up & learn from the greatest of all #ThankyouTaker — Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 3, 2017