The wrestling world gives thanks to The Undertaker after WrestleMania

Numerous personalities in the wrestling world posted the following messages of thanks on Twitter after The Undertaker seemingly said goodbye at the end of the WrestleMania 33, where he lost in the main event to Roman Reigns in what is rumored to be his last match.
#ThankYouUndertaker – my life has been so much better for having known you.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/earZXZ9uYF
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2017
— Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) April 3, 2017
A lifetime of wonderful memories. #ThankYouTaker #Wrestlemania
— No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) April 3, 2017
— Dustin Rhodes (@Goldust) April 3, 2017
— Nikki & Brie (@BellaTwins) April 3, 2017
— Bayley (@itsBayleyWWE) April 3, 2017
— Johnny Gargano (@JohnnyGargano) April 3, 2017
Truly a legend #ThankYouTaker
— notorious SB (@SashaBanksWWE) April 3, 2017
#ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/9oUuQUlf6U
— Austin Creed (@XavierWoodsPhD) April 3, 2017
There will never be another quite like him. Thank you Taker! pic.twitter.com/FFQxvXOuNY
— Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) April 3, 2017
— The Usos (@WWEUsos) April 3, 2017
— KALISTO (@KalistoWWE) April 3, 2017
#ThankYouTaker#WrestleMania #latetotheshow
— Trish Stratus (@trishstratuscom) April 3, 2017
— Booker T. Huffman (@BookerT5x) April 3, 2017
— Renee Young (@ReneeYoungWWE) April 3, 2017
If there’s a dry eye at #Wrestlemania ur a bigger man then me. #ThankYouTaker
— The Miz (@mikethemiz) April 3, 2017
#ThankYouTaker for all the incredible years of entertainment, truly one of a kind #Respect pic.twitter.com/UW5L3l1d0J
— James Ellsworth (@realellsworth) April 3, 2017
Humbling to think that I helped broadcast #TheUndertaker last match. I’ve never received a bigger honor. @WWE #thankyoutaker
— Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) April 3, 2017
I LOVE MY HUSBAND 💙 #thankyoutaker https://t.co/WYaebr3EwE
— Michelle McCool (@McCoolMichelleL) April 3, 2017
@wwe Tears are still coming. Soo many memories never forgotten! #ThankYouTaker for being my living undead legend of inspiration! pic.twitter.com/xBPQL4iaRh
— Ember Moon (@WWEEmberMoon) April 3, 2017
What an incredible thing to see. There will never be another. #ThankyouTaker
— Sam Roberts (@notsam) April 3, 2017
One of my favourite moments in wrestling. Ever. #Wrestlemania #ThankYouTaker pic.twitter.com/45UNSOEnTo
— Nikki Cross (@NikkiCrossWWE) April 3, 2017
My life is a dream. I grew up on the road in @WWE & learned from legends. I got to grow up & learn from the greatest of all #ThankyouTaker
— Drew Galloway (@GallowaySpeaks) April 3, 2017
Well done tonight, Stamford. And #ThankYouTaker https://t.co/tZAgi04lkk pic.twitter.com/OeFKkcpS7P
— Justin Roberts (@JustinRoberts) April 3, 2017
Theres a reason why “the boys” call the Dead Man “Boss.”
And to the Boss, I say…#ThankYouTaker
— Bubba Ray Dudley (@bullyray5150) April 3, 2017
What an amazing moment and ending. #ThankYouTaker #Wrestlemania
— Gabe Sapolsky (@BookItGabe) April 3, 2017
No words. Nothing but respect. #ThankYouTaker #Wrestlemania
— Jimmy Korderas (@jimmykorderas) April 3, 2017