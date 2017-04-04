NXT stars debut on Smackdown Live, Nikki Bella taking time off from WWE

NXT stars debut on Smackdown Live

During tonight’s 4/4 WWE Smackdown Live in Orlando, NXT stars Shinsuke Nakamura and Tye Dillinger debuted on Tuesday night as part of the main roster.

Nakamura made his debut interrupting a segment involving The Miz and Maryse, while Tye Dillinger defeated Curt Hawkins answering an open challenge.

You can check out clips of both debuts below courtesy of WWE.

Nikki Bella taking time off from WWE

Nikki Bella tweeted out the following noting she will be taking time off from WWE.