Mauro Ranallo not expected to return to WWE according to new report

Smackdown Live commentator Mauro Ranallo is said to be not expected to return to WWE through the remainder of his contract with the company, according to a new report posted on Saturday by CBSSports.com.

The article states that a source close to Ranallo believes he will not return, but the article did not get confirmation by WWE on if Ranallo will return or not. WWE had issued a statement to PWInsider.com on Saturday when asked about Ranallo’s current status with the company after Ranallo had removed all mentions of WWE on his social media accounts, stating that Ranallo’s WWE contract expires on August 12.

Ranallo has not appeared on WWE TV in over a month and missed Wrestlemania 33 due to a bout of depression, with Ranallo having dealt with bipolar disorder and depression throughout his life. Its been alleged by MMA commentator Bas Rutten, who Ranallo does a weekly MMA podcast with, that Ranallo’s recent bout of depression stemmed from comments made against Ranallo on and off camera by fellow Smackdown Live commentator JBL.

Ranallo will be returning to commentary tonight for Showtime’s Championship Boxing series and has begun promoting future MMA and boxing commentary gigs on his Twitter.