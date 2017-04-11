Byron Saxton heading to Smackdown Live, Superstar Shake Up results

WWE just posted a video clip moments ago on YouTube revealing that commentators are also part of the Superstar Shake Up that started on Monday night in Long Island.

Byron Saxton will now be shifted to Smackdown Live to join Tom Phillips and JBL on commentary, while David Otunga will move to RAW to join Michael Cole and Corey Graves.

Here is a full list of all roster changes from the 4/10 Superstar Shake Up on RAW: