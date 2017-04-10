WWE RAW Results – 4/10/17 (Night #1 of the Superstar Shake Up)



WWE RAW Results

April 10, 2017

Uniondale, New York (Long Island)

Commentary: Michael Cole, Byron Saxton and Corey Graves

Results by: Mike Tedesco of Wrestleview.com

“Then. Now. Forever.” The WWE video leads us into the show.

The RAW video plays, and we go live into the arena to see a big pyrotechnics display. RAW returns to the Nassau Coliseum, and the place is completely sold out. Tonight, we’ll see the Superstar Shake-Up with superstars being traded around from Smackdown to RAW and vice versa.

The Superstar Shake-Up kicks off Monday Night RAW

John Cena’s music hits, and The Miz comes out dressed as John Cena, alongside Maryse, who is dressed like Nikki Bella. The crowd boos them as they get into the ring. Miz/Cena says, “The Champ is here!” Rule #1 of John Cena’s house rules states that no one can chant, “Cena sucks.” The crowd immediately breaks that rule. Miz/Cena talks mechanically about how he didn’t propose at WrestleMania for free publicity. Maryse/Nikki says Hollywood didn’t want them. Miz/Cena says they stink because they are not good actors and robotic. Miz/Cena says they have taken advantage of the Superstar Shake-Up and come to Monday Night RAW.

WWE Intercontinental Champion Dean Ambrose makes an appearance. Ambrose says it’s nice to see familiar faces coming over to RAW. Ambrose then gives them a headlock and says he’s so happy they’re engaged. Miz/Cena tries to speak, but Ambrose cuts him off. Ambrose congratulates them on coming back to RAW, becoming engaged, and defeating The Miz and Maryse at WrestleMania because they stink. Ambrose congratulates “Cena” on his success in Hollywood. Miz explains to Ambrose that he is not John Cena and Maryse is not Nikki Bella. Ambrose looks floored when they remove their hat and wig. Ambrose says, “Oh… in that case…” Ambrose then kicks The Miz in the gut and gives him Dirty Deeds. Ambrose celebrates with the crowd.

Roman Reigns will be on RAW later tonight. Coming up next, The New Day will take on The Revival.

The #SuperstarShakeup certainly kicked off in a big way with the arrival of The Miz, Maryse, and WWE IC Champ Dean Ambrose. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

The move from #SmackdownLive to #RAW will definitely be good for Dean Ambrose. Fresh start for him and some new opponents. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

I’m not 100% sold on The Miz and Maryse coming over to #RAW. I’m a little fearful they’ll get lost in the shuffle. Miz was shining on SD. — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

-Commercial Break-

WWE RAW General Manager Kurt Angle is on the phone when Sami Zayn walks in. Zayn says he’s probably getting it from every direction, but he has to know what’s going on with his career. Zayn wants to know if he’s moving to Smackdown Live or staying on RAW. People think he should be on Smackdown, but now that Angle is here, everything is different. Angle says there is a lot of interest from Smackdown. Zayn is surprised by that. The Miz and Maryse walk in and demand to know what kind of show Angle is running here. Zayn introduces himself, but Miz says the grown-ups are talking. Zayn challenges him to shut his mouth for him. Angle says he is not here for backstage politics. For now, Zayn is still on RAW. If Miz wants respect, he’ll have to earn it against Zayn. They walk off. Angle is stunned at how much has happened in his short two weeks.

“OHH LONG ISLAND — DON’T YOU DARE BE SOUR! CLAP FOR YOUR LONGEST-REIGNING TAG CHAMPS AND FEEL THE POWER!”

The New Day (minus Kofi Kingston) come out with their ice cream cart. Big E is holding a Kofi Kingston blow-up doll. They get in the ring and grab some microphones. Big E says this may come as a surprise to the crowd, but this is not Kingston. Xavier Woods says his spirit lives in the blow-up doll. Big E says The Revival wants to be top contenders, but they’re top contenders to have their boots betwixt their buns. Woods says The Revival knocked over their cart and hurt Kingston. Now it’s time to get some because New Day rocks!

The Revival come out wearing shirts that say, “Rest in Peace Ice Cream Cart: 2017-2017,” and, “We Broke Kofi’s Ankle.”

The New Day vs. The Revival

Xavier Woods starts against Dash Wilder. Wood immediately gets on the offensive and forearms him in the corner. Big E tags in, and he hits a running shoulder before Woods clotheslines him down. Big E picks up a two count. Woods tags back in, and Big E gives him a wheelbarrow splash onto Wilder for a two count. Woods applies an arm bar, and Scott Dawson gets a distraction. Wilder takes Woods down by the hair. Dawson tags in, and they slam Woods down.

-Commercial Break-

We come back from the break to see Dawson grounding Woods. Woods fights up and elbows out, but Dawson quickly floors him with a back suplex for a two count. Dawson rips at the hair. They show a tweet from the WWE Twitter:

BREAKING NEWS: @TrueKofi has sustained an ankle injury and will need surgery. https://t.co/7rN6HN6t3o — WWE (@WWE) April 10, 2017

Wilder is tagged in, and Woods fights back at him. Woods goes for a sunset flip, but Dawson tags in and stops it. Dawson goes for a back suplex, but Woods flips through and lands on his feet before taking him down with a forearm smash.

Big E and Wilder are tagged in. Big E hits a trio of belly-to-belly suplexes before following up with a big splash. Big E gets the crowd going before throwing Dawson out of the ring. Wilder goes for a roll-up, but Big E holds the ropes. Dawson distracts him, so Wilder rolls him up with a handful of tights for a two count. Dawson tags in, but Big E runs through them. Woods is tagged in. Big E gives Dawson a belly-to-belly suplex into the corner. Big E sets Dawson up across the ring. On the other side of the ring, Woods springboards off the top rope 20 feet across the ring to drop an elbow for a near fall! Wilder blind tags in. Woods knocks Wilder out of the ring. The New Day goes for The Midnight Hour on Dawson, who is not the legal man. Wilder breaks it up. Woods comes off the top rope into the Shatter Machine, and it was a VICIOUS landing. Woods took a nasty bump onto his face and neck. The Revival picks up the win.

Winners by Pinfall: The Revival

We’ll find out the fate of Seth Rollins due to the Superstar Shake-Up later tonight.

Decent match with The New Day and The Revival. That Shatter Machine looked NASTY. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

Obviously it stinks that Kofi got injured, but it was star making for The Revival to have the blame for that placed on them. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

-Commercial Break-

Charly Caruso interviews WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville backstage about Austin Aries. Neville criticizes Aries and the rest of the Cruiserweights. TJ Perkins walks up and says he better watch what he says before someone makes him eat his words. Perkins says he’s the guy to do that. Neville says Perkins was the inaugural champion, but now he’s a joke. Neville talks about how he has some respect for Perkins. Austin Aries walks up to him and says Perkins’ opportunities haven’t been given to him. Neville says Aries is the selfish one and walks off. Aries asks Perkins if he actually believes Neville’s lies.

The Cruiserweight promos continue to be hit or miss. This was a big miss. TJ Perkins is cringeworthy when he speaks. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

Curt Hawkins debuts on Monday Night RAW

Curt Hawkins makes his debut on RAW due to the Superstar Shake-Up. Hawkins tells the crowd to prepare to face the facts because he’s back on RAW. This is the greatest get since the Louisiana Purchase. Hawkins wants a welcoming committee. Big Show’s music hits, and he comes down to the ring. Big Show stares at Hawkins. Hawkins goes for a hug, but Big Show knocks him out with a Knockout Punch. Big Show then walks off.

I have no clue why they re-signed Curt Hawkins to use him like this. This should have been a https://t.co/VfhAsJx9ZM announcement. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

Roman Reigns will sit down with Michael Cole to talk about his victory over The Undertaker at WrestleMania.

-Commercial Break-

WWE Cruiserweight Champion Neville will be on commentary for the next match.

Cruiserweight Match

Austin Aries vs. TJ Perkins

They circle the ring, and Perkins gets a waistlock applied. Aries turns it and takes him down before rolling around on him for a one count. Perkins soon takes Aries down before fixing his hair. The crowd is turning on Perkins. Perkins works the arm, but Aries fights up and takes him down before doing a headstand into a dropkick. Aries then lays out across the top turnbuckle. Aries elbows him in the face, but Perkins soon drops him on the apron. Aries takes him down and hits a slingshot senton. Aries takes him down, goes to the second rope, and elbows him in the neck for a two count. Perkin attacks Aries and taunts him by tying himself up in the ropes. Aries tries to attack, but Perkins moves. Perkins goes for a slingshot dropkick, but Aries moves. Aries goes to the top rope and hits a double axe handle to the floor. Aries then stands on the barricade and taunts Neville. Neville gets off commentary and goes down the ramp. Aries stares at him and nearly gets counted out. Perkins then rolls him up in the ring for the win.

Winner by Pinfall: TJ Perkins

Aries stares angrily at Neville before being attacked from behind by Perkins. Perkins takes him down before laying him out with a Detonation Kick. Perkins stares at Neville and his championship.

Coming up next, we’ll find out the fate of Seth Rollins on RAW.

It looks like I’ve got my wish: no more dabbing from Perkins because he’s heel now. Heels don’t dab… do they? #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

Wouldn’t be surprised to see the Cruiserweight Match at #Payback become a triple threat with Perkins. This turn was much needed. #RAW — Wrestleview.com (@wrestleview) April 11, 2017

-Commercial Break-

