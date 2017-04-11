Another NXT star debuts on RAW, Post-RAW videos for April 10

Another NXT star debuts on RAW

NXT star Elias Samson showed up during last night’s RAW in Long Island as The Hardy Boyz made their entrance. Samson was shown walking on stage near the announce table, seeming to indicate he is now officially part of the main roster.

Samson was written off NXT after a “Loser Leaves NXT” loss to Kassius Ohno. He had been working under a mask at NXT live events ever since.

