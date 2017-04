WWE.com is reporting that David Otunga has been cast in the lead role of a new action franchise and will delay his current commentary role with WWE as a result.

As reported late Monday night, Otunga was shifted over to the RAW commentary team during the Superstar Shake Up. Byron Saxton was shifted to Smackdown Live as a result.

Otunga’s current movie role will delay his RAW commentary debut for six weeks. So it would appear Michael Cole and Corey Graves will man the booth for the time being.