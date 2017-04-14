Booker T to join RAW commentary for now, Drew McIntyre talks WWE return

Booker T to join RAW commentary for now
WWE.com has announced on Friday that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves on RAW commentary the next six weeks.
As reported on yesterday, David Otunga has landed a new movie role that will leave him unable to join the RAW commentary team for six weeks. So Booker T will be filling in.
Otunga was shifted over to the RAW commentary team during the Superstar Shake Up this week, while Byron Saxton was switched over to Smackdown Live.
Drew McIntyre talks WWE return
WWE.com is featuring an interview with Drew McIntyre where he talks about returning to WWE over WrestleMania weekend to be part of NXT going forward.
McIntyre discussed at length how busy his schedule was when he ended up appearing live during NXT TakeOver: Orlando on the WWE Network.
“I was very tired because I had the craziest week of my life. On that day, I had been on the move since 8 a.m., and I actually was at the EVOLVE Wrestling show 45 minutes before I appeared on-screen at TakeOver. Once I got through the traffic, my mindset was, “Wow, this is really happening.’ NXT is where I always envisioned myself going. I’ve been traveling and doing so many great things, but in my head, the next logical step was NXT. I genuinely believe it has the strongest roster of anywhere in the world.”