Booker T to join RAW commentary for now, Drew McIntyre talks WWE return

Booker T to join RAW commentary for now

WWE.com has announced on Friday that WWE Hall of Famer Booker T will be joining Michael Cole and Corey Graves on RAW commentary the next six weeks.

As reported on yesterday, David Otunga has landed a new movie role that will leave him unable to join the RAW commentary team for six weeks. So Booker T will be filling in.

Otunga was shifted over to the RAW commentary team during the Superstar Shake Up this week, while Byron Saxton was switched over to Smackdown Live.

Drew McIntyre talks WWE return

WWE.com is featuring an interview with Drew McIntyre where he talks about returning to WWE over WrestleMania weekend to be part of NXT going forward.

McIntyre discussed at length how busy his schedule was when he ended up appearing live during NXT TakeOver: Orlando on the WWE Network.