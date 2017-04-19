Dillinger vs. Young on WWE NXT tonight, WWE looks back at Rosey

Dillinger vs. Young on WWE NXT tonight

Advertised for tonight’s WWE NXT on the WWE Network is Tye Dillinger vs. Eric Young inside a steel cage. The match is being described as “unfinished business” for Dillinger despite him now being a full-time member of the Smackdown Live roster.

Wrestleview.com will have a full NXT report later tonight.

WWE looks back at Rosey

WWE.com has posted a photo gallery looking back at the career of Rosey.

As reported on yesterday, Rosey (Matt Anoai’) passed away at the age of 47. Details regarding his sudden passing still aren’t known at this time.