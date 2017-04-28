The Rock on cover of National Review, Eric Bischoff talks WWE Hall of Fame

The Rock on cover of National Review

National Review is featuring Dwayne Johnson aka The Rock on the cover of the latest issue focusing on the partnership between celebrity and politics.

An excerpt from the issue reads as follows.

“Part of the legend of The Rock is this May 1, 2011, tweet: ‘Just got word that will shock the world — Land of the free . . . home of the brave DAMN PROUD TO BE AN AMERICAN!’ He tweeted this at 10:24 p.m. It was not for another 45 minutes that major networks began reporting Osama bin Laden’s death, and it was 11:35 p.m. that night when Barack Obama formally announced the successful raid. How did The Rock know in advance? He had a cousin in the SEALs, but he won’t confirm his source.”

Eric Bischoff talks WWE Hall of Fame

Ryan Rider of Main Event Radio passed along a recap of Eric Bischoff discussing his return to WWE to take part in the Class of 2017 Hall of Fame ceremony earlier this month.