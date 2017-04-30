Update on Brie Bella pregnancy, Jim Ross tribute to his late wife

Update on Brie Bella pregnancy

In October of 2016, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella announced that they are expecting their first child. It was soon revealed that they are expecting a girl who they plan to name Birdie Joe. In a YouTube video posted to The Bella Twins YouTube channel, Brie and Daniel announce that the due date of their child was due Sunday the 30th of April but a doctor visit revealed that she will likely be late. Birdie Joe is expected to be born sometime within the next week.

Jim Ross urn tribute for his late wife Jan

As reported last month, Jim Ross’ wife Jan passed away during a traffic accident. Ross, a native of Oklahoma and well known enthusiast of his local sporting teams, posted this tribute to his wife on social media.