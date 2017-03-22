Jim Ross’ wife Jan passes away, Ross issues a statement on Twitter

Andrew Fisher
As previously mentioned, Jim Ross’ wife was involved in a serious traffic accident earlier in the week, suffering a catastrophic brain injury and requiring life support

Sadly, she did not make it. Ross provided a final update via social media earlier this evening.

On behalf of the entire Wrestleview.com staff, we would like to send our thoughts and best wishes to Jim Ross and his family during this very hard time.

  • goddessroleplay

    Damn it that is heart wrenching. I hope he does okay in this terrible time and he is surrounded by those that love him and his wife.

  • b d

    agreed, very sad.