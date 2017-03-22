Jim Ross’ wife Jan passes away, Ross issues a statement on Twitter

As previously mentioned, Jim Ross’ wife was involved in a serious traffic accident earlier in the week, suffering a catastrophic brain injury and requiring life support

Sadly, she did not make it. Ross provided a final update via social media earlier this evening.

A Priest gave my wife Jan her last rites tonight. My little Angel is gone. 🙏🙏 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 23, 2017

On behalf of the entire Wrestleview.com staff, we would like to send our thoughts and best wishes to Jim Ross and his family during this very hard time.